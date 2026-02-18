ALICIA WALLACE: We the people need some answers...now

By ALICIA WALLACE

THE Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) launched its general election campaign on Monday night, starting the countdown to the next general election in The Bahamas. The candidates were announced, speeches were made, music was played, people were entertained, and we have little more information about the intentions of the PLP, should it win again.

For decades, political parties have been allowed to lead the conversation and set the agenda ahead of general elections, leaving the people to wait for party propaganda and, ultimately, choose the party (and not necessarily candidate) they believe to be the lesser of the two evils. The two major political parties have not effectively differentiated themselves with ideological positions, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find reasons to cast ballots in support of any party, as opposed to voting against the other. We need to demonstrate to political parties and candidates that--rather than engaging in the usual silly back-and-forth zingers--we value substantive plans based on our needs, as communicated by us and not just assumed by a small group.

Here are 5 issues for consideration by the electorate and those vying for our votes:

Taxation

The current tax regime is one that significantly burdens

people experiencing poverty. Value Added Tax (VAT) is regressive, and this is often overlooked by those who assume the “flat” rate has the same effect on everyone.

Though the disproportionate impact on people experiencing poverty has been publicly discussed, little has been done to bring relief. Why might government ad-

ministrations choose to implement systems of taxation that harm people experiencing poverty by significantly reducing their purchasing power? How can taxes be designed to support people in situations of

vulnerability? Which products and services needs to be tax-free to support the health and wellbeing of all people?





Education

It’s clear that there’s an education crisis in The Bahamas. Students are not being prepared for life in the real world. There’s a marked difference among schools based on the race and class of students, tuition, and philosophy, which is related to the aforementioned

factors. Some children are clearly being trained to be

obedient workers while others are being prepared to self-actualised employers. If it is our intention to develop a country, what might be the reasons that students are trained to receive information without question? Who might benefit from the lack of critical thinking skills in a population? How might we change the culture of education to encourage questions, teach critical thinking, and develop active citizens?





Health

It’s difficult to access quality healthcare in The Bahamas. Those who have the financial means opt out of public systems, paying premiums for private health-care. In many cases, they travel to other countries, including but not limited the US, to receive care that is more comprehensive, reliable, and delivered quickly. People in the Family Islands face compounded issues, having insufficient infrastructure, medical professionals, and other resources. Why is it often necessary for people to raise money to receive critical healthcare? What systems need to be developed for public clinics to meet primary healthcare needs? Where are the gaps in National Health Insurance (NHI)? How can we ensure that people have equitable access to healthcare, regardless of ability to pay?





Livable Wage

There is no argument to be had about the impossibility of attaining an appropriate standard of living with minimum wage. The monthly salary of a person being paid minimum wage is not sufficient for the rental of a one-bedroom apartment, much less utilities, grocery, and transportation. The low wages are directly related to the health issues we face as our ability to make healthy choices is limited by income. How do the ways we think about work relate to our history of slavery? Why does the private sector resist increases in minimum wage? How can profit-driven entities value the workers as human beings (and not merely factors of production)? What are consumers prepared to do to stand in solidarity with workers? At which point do business owners face the fact that they cannot afford to be in business if they cannot afford to pay liveable wages?





Marital Rape

While violence against women has long been recognised as a pressing issue, there continues to be a harmful tiering and categorisation of women to limit access to human rights. Marriage is one of the mechanisms of control over women, and marital status is used as a determining factor of rights, including to our own

bodies. What do government administrations gain by maintaining laws that exclude married women from access to justice when raped by their husbands? Why are women easily sacrificed for political gain (or the prevention of assumed political loss)?





There are many issues that need our attention. There are many problems that we look to politicians to solve. There is no shortage of tasks left undone or promises broken by political parties and candidates. Without a national development plan, it can be difficult to track the agreements, commitments, and actions.

The lack of a plan also feeds the dysfunction we experience every five years, with one party insisting it needs another five years to “complete” its work (fearing the “stop, review, and cancel” that is almost guaranteed), while the other party campaigns on not being the one responsible for the frustrations of the day.

We, the people, have to take the lead.

We, the people, have to take our place as the government.

We, the people, have to see political candidates as potential representatives and employees.

We have to assess them based, not only on their glossy photos and large banners, but the parties they are in, the platforms they present, their ability to listen and respond to our concerns, and their understanding of the issues most important to us.

We have to know what we want them to do on our behalf, and we have to be prepared to ask clear, direct questions. We have to hear what they say and what they do not say, and recognise avoidance. We have to demand that they demonstrate their ability to truly represent before we give them our votes.

Where is the constituency office and when is it open? What are the best ways to reach them? When and where do they hold constituency meetings? How do they manage differing opinions on issues of national concern? How will they navigate challenging circumstances such as constituents rejecting an action proposed by their party?

We, the people, need to know, and we, the people, need to make our decisions on this basis. It’s not enough to throw a party, shout catchy slogans, and play the latest music.

We need meaningful, substantive engagement, and we can drive it ourselves as candidates come to our doors.





