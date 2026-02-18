Ayton questioned at LPIA

By BRENT STUBBS
Tribune Sports Editor
bstubbs@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMIAN National Basketball Association player Deandre Ayton was questioned and released as he departed Lynden Pindling International Airport on Tuesday after a small quantity of marijuana was found in the bag of one of his associates.
Ayton, a centre with the Los Angeles Lakers, was home on a break as the NBA hosted its All-Star Classic over the weekend at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California.
He was returning to the United States when he was detained by local officials after the marijuana was discovered in the associate’s luggage.
Investigators determined that while the bag was tagged with Ayton’s Los Angeles Lakers label, it listed one of his associates as the owner. The associate was unarmed.
After being questioned, Ayton was released from the LPIA Police Station. He later boarded a Delta flight to Atlanta, Georgia, with a connection to Los Angeles, California.
Ayton, 27, is in his first season with the Lakers. He had been home since Friday and was returning to the US as the team prepares for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
While marijuana is permitted under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, it remains illegal in The Bahamas.
Comments
bahamianson 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
Found in the bag of one of his associates….right. First of all , any 27 year old Bahamian will tell you that weed is illegal. Secondly, it was mentioned that he called a superior police officer. That officer should be fired. Was the United States prosecutor talking about this in the last drug case? The Bahamas is filled with corruption. That police officer should be a former police officer. Enough is enough. Our laws are our laws until they change, period. I don’t care what’s happening in the USA. They don’t respect us and our laws. They see us as backward people. This exemplifies this.
quavaduff 10 hours, 57 minutes ago
It was a little weed... get over yourself. Small quantities should be legal. Focus law enforcement on real problems like murder and unlawful gun possession.
Sign in to comment
OpenID