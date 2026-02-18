Ayton questioned at LPIA

By BRENT STUBBS

BAHAMIAN National Basketball Association player Deandre Ayton was questioned and released as he departed Lynden Pindling International Airport on Tuesday after a small quantity of marijuana was found in the bag of one of his associates.

Ayton, a centre with the Los Angeles Lakers, was home on a break as the NBA hosted its All-Star Classic over the weekend at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California.

He was returning to the United States when he was detained by local officials after the marijuana was discovered in the associate’s luggage.

Investigators determined that while the bag was tagged with Ayton’s Los Angeles Lakers label, it listed one of his associates as the owner. The associate was unarmed.

After being questioned, Ayton was released from the LPIA Police Station. He later boarded a Delta flight to Atlanta, Georgia, with a connection to Los Angeles, California.

Ayton, 27, is in his first season with the Lakers. He had been home since Friday and was returning to the US as the team prepares for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While marijuana is permitted under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, it remains illegal in The Bahamas.



