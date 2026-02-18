BACSWN completes training of two cohorts of Emergency Vehicle Operators

IN keeping with the terms of a Heads of Agreement between The Government of The Bahamas and BACSWN, its affiliated company, Bahamas First Alert Project Manager Limited (BFAPM) has completed training of its first two cohorts of Emergency Vehicle Operators to man the initial six ambulances to be deployed to the southern islands of Cat Island, MICAL, and Long Island, along with the shipment of an additional ambulance to Abaco.

This initiative is part of a broader project to substantially improve aviation emergency services throughout the nation’s international airport locations through a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Initial recruits were sourced from the islands of Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua, and Cat Island. The intense four day training course was conducted by Richardo Woodside of First Response Medical and Training Services and consisted of theoretical and practical elements to indoctrinate trainees in all aspects of Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC).

Lyrone Burrows, President and CEO of BFAPM expressed pride in the fact that the drivers identified for operating these ambulances were all sourced from the islands to which they were destined, a move that will begin the transformation of emergency medical services across these islands who, up to now, have had to take a backseat to their sister islands to the north.