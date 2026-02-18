Carnival leaders seek $1.5m from govt to revive ‘Music Masters’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL band leaders say they want government funding restored to revive a flagship music competition they argue could turn The Bahamas into a stronger regional festival destination.

Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association chairman Dario Tirelli said organisers hope to meet with officials within weeks as preparations intensify for the June 3–7 celebrations in New Providence.

“Within 15-30 days, we should sort of have a meeting, hopefully,” Mr Tirelli said. “We know this is election year so they tend to sit down with everybody, but that's not are concern no more. We’ve done it without them for numerous of years.”

He said no discussions about funding have yet taken place even as regional carnival season begins, with Trinidad and Tobago already hosting events this month.

Promoters have begun ground promotion in New Providence, with broader marketing expected to accelerate once costumes are ready. Organisers said overseas inquiries have been arriving since December.

Mr Tirelli said the event’s biggest gap is the “Music Masters” programme — a competition for Bahamian soca songs that once linked local artists to a major regional stage.

“Music Masters was the biggest failure of when the government didn't support,” he said. “If we could get them to fund again, the Music Masters is a big plus for the country. If we could get them to get marketing for the country, for the carnival as a destination, it's huge.”

The programme lost support after government cut its carnival subsidy by half in 2017 and withdrew funding entirely the following year.

Mr Tirelli said at least $1.5 million is required to mount the production and market the festival internationally.

“They can cover all expenses,” he said. “The promoters will fill in. Most of band owners are tied in with that promotional aspect of the events or busy with the costume. But if they could cover that part of it, that's a big plus, because our sponsorship have dried up, not only for Carnival, for many, many of the cultural activities in this country.”