Ex-New Providence landfill chief now wanted by police

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The operations consultant who played a pivotal role in transforming the New Providence landfill following its outsourcing to private sector management in 2019 is being sought by the Royal Bahamas Police Force over allegations of stealing.

Tribune Business confirmed that Timothy Hodge is wanted for questioning by police, with his last known address listed as No.301 Cumberbatch Cove in the Love Beach area. However, this newspaper was told that he is no longer involved with the landfill, now renamed as the New Providence Ecology Park, and the incident he is being sought over is not linked to the company or its operations.

Felix Stubbs, the New Providence Ecology Park’s chairman, told Tribune Business it had “no involvement at all” with the police inquiry but was aware that something was happening as a member of staff had been questioned by the Financial Crime Investigation branch in relation to Mr Hodge.

“Timothy Hodge was a consultant to the landfill,” he explained. “He had a company called Strata Sustainability. When it became the New Providence Ecology Park, Tim was hired as the operations consultant and we also had an engineering consultant.

“His contract was for five years. It ended a year ago. He is no longer involved with the landfill, but he’s doing his own thing in The Bahamas. We were only aware that something had come up when Financial Crime Investigation came and interviewed one staff member. We have no connection at all to this, but were aware that something was up. We have no involvement; nothing at all.”

The New Providence landfill was taken over by a consortium of Bahamian waste services providers and Providence Advisors, the financial services firm headed by Kenwood Kerr, following a competitive tender and bidding process in 2019.