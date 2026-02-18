Lyford Cay Foundations launches $10k scholarship for legal studies

THE Lyford Cay Foundations have launched a new scholarship in honour of the late Timothy Unwin, a longtime board member and former chairman of the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation.

The Tim N Unwin Memorial Scholarship for Specialised Legal Studies will award CA$10,000 to a Bahamian student pursuing postgraduate studies in arbitration, negotiation or mediation. Applications are open until March 15, with the first award set for August 2026.

Officials said the programme recognises Unwin’s decades of service to the organisation and his commitment to expanding educational opportunities for Bahamians.

For nearly 20 years, Unwin played a leading role in shaping the foundations’ scholarship programmes and broader initiatives, the Foundation said in a statement. The organisation said he also helped mobilise support for relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside his philanthropic work, Unwin spent more than 40 years at the law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, where he helped build its finance, securities and mergers and acquisitions practice and oversaw the opening of offices in London and New York.

Executive director Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle said the scholarship reflects his focus on strengthening professional capacity in The Bahamas.

“Tim Unwin was deeply committed to creating educational opportunities that shape lives and strengthen communities,” she said. “This scholarship honours his remarkable legacy by investing in the next generation of Bahamian legal professionals who will help advance the country’s capacity in arbitration and commercial law.”

The foundations said the specialised fields supported by the scholarship align with efforts to position The Bahamas as a regional centre for commercial law and dispute resolution.

The application portal for 2026 financial aid opportunities opened February 14 and closes March 15.