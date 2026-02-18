Pintard: MICAL ratification on hold to protect candidate’s pension

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said his party will delay ratifying its candidate for the MICAL constituency until the person formally leaves the public service to avoid jeopardising pension benefits.

Mr Pintard said government employees who run for office while still technically employed — even if on accumulated vacation leave — risk complications with retirement entitlements. He said the party advised some potential candidates to wait until they were fully separated from the system before nomination.

He confirmed the prospective candidate is retiring to enter frontline politics and will be ratified after the leave period ends. He also suggested past elections did not apply the same standards across parties.

“The time that they would have to have one rule apply to them and another for everybody else is running out,” he said, referring to the Progressive Liberal Party.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the concern reflects what he described as victimisation within the public service.

“Don’t mind if someone has worked for 40 years giving incredible service,” he said, adding that if a public servant is identified as an FNM supporter they are targeted.

Mr Pintard, speaking on Guardian Radio’s “Talking Heads,” confirmed the candidate remains a public servant and is waiting to ensure pension benefits are secure before ratification. He said the party expects to proceed in March after legal advice.