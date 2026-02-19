Bomb threat prompts evacuation at GB Power plant

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have launched an investigation after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Grand Bahama Power Company plant this morning.

Superintendent Johnson, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said Police Control received information around 7am of a possible bomb threat at the facility.

“As a result of the information, the property was actually evacuated, and a team of officers from the fire services along with our bomb assessment unit were dispatched to investigate,” he said.

He said officers conducted a systematic check of the premises and no incendiary or explosive device was found on the property.

“At this point, an investigation has been launched to determine if this threat is credible,” Supt Johnson said.

He said police cannot take threats of this nature lightly and are required to mobilise the necessary resources in response.

“Once you have a threat of this nature, for the necessary agencies to be mobilised,” he said. “We cannot take the threat lightly and that is the reason why we mobilise and we come in these numbers that you see to ensure if we do have a credible threat that we have the necessary people on site to do the necessary investigation and the safety protocols and checks.”

Supt Johnson said there is currently limited information as investigations remain in the early stages.

“Anytime you get a threat, you should be concerned whether it is found to be credible or not,” he said. “That’s why we take it seriously.”

He declined to comment on investigative methods or whether the source of the threat had been identified, describing those matters as investigative information.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 350-3106.