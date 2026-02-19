Child found dead in canal in suspected drowning

By DUDLEY TURNQUEST

POLICE are investigating a suspected drowning after a four-year-old boy was found dead on Wednesday in the Bamboo Cay area of Grand Bahama.

Police received information that the child was missing from his grandmother shortly before 7pm.

His body was found unresponsive in a nearby canal, and subsequently transported to a dock in the area.

Emergency Medical Services were called to administer CPR, but the child remained unresponsive.

He was then transported to the hospital and pronounced dead by a physician.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the exact cause of death.