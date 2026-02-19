Man shot dead after leaving gym

By DUDLEY TURNQUEST

A MAN was reportedly shot to death after leaving a gym he frequents at the Shirley Street Shopping Plaza this morning.

Police responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the plaza, and upon arrival found the victim’s body near a white Suzuki Swift shortly after 9am.

According to a manager at Better Bodies Gym, the man was last seen when he entered the gym around 5.30am.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, the manager said: “It leaves me shaken because I knew the individual as a friend. Any of the customers get hurt, or anything happen to them, I feel personally it happens to me because I get so accustomed to knowing them.

He continued: "He was a member of this gym for approximately three years.”

According to police, business owners in the plaza are cooperating with the ongoing investigation by allowing them access to surveillance footage from this morning.