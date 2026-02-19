Pintard backs NDP as bill delayed to March

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Leader Michael Pintard offered bipartisan backing for the National Development Plan yesterday, even as chairman Felix Stubbs acknowledged the long-promised legislation to establish a statutory planning institute will not be tabled this month.

Mr Stubbs said the bill is now expected to be brought to Parliament by the end of next month, with the goal of securing its passage before the 2026 general election to help insulate it from political disruption.

Speaking following a parliamentary session on the National Development Planning Institute Bill 2026, Mr Pintard, in a rare show of bipartisanship, said the Free National Movement remains committed to working with the governing party and other stakeholders to ensure long-term continuity in national planning.

He stressed that successive administrations must adhere to the country’s agreed development priorities.

“We have suffered many setbacks in The Bahamas, and part of it has been interruption of initiatives, interruption in terms of policy interruption, in terms of legislation, oftentimes, with the change of government that's no longer committed to what they met in place,” he said.

“The National Development Plan sets a tone that puts pressure on political organisations to commit to what the majority of Bahamians say are in their best interest.”

Mr Pintard also highlighted the importance of transparency, arguing that effective long-term planning depends on access to public information.

“The reality is the ability of the Freedom of Information to impact this programme is very strong, which is why it is important for it to be implemented,” he said yesterday during the press conference. “Because if you're talking about transparency, transparency in governance is important to have access to information. So the institute, in my view, would not be in a position to fully execute its job if the various stakeholders who require information to make their day to day decision or long term planning do not have access to data that government refuses to release, or the things that motivate the decisions that we make as policymakers behind the scenes.”

Mr Stubbs acknowledged that the draft legislation requires strengthening following consultations. He said further work over the next two weeks will include consultations with permanent secretaries and continued legal review following discussions with the Attorney General.

“I am still very hopeful that we may have an additional two weeks, and so we still can probably be the end of March deadline. From what I'm hearing, the next 40 days is quiet, so I got 40 days to get something happening. It is still my belief that will be passed before the next election,” he said.

Mr Stubbs described the initiative as a turning point for The Bahamas.

“I believe that the commitment shown from our leaders, both political and non political, to this process by their full attendance today is an indication that The Bahamas is now seriously looking at moving forward in terms of proper planning and long term planning so that The Bahamas and Bahamians can realise their true potential,” he said.

He said the draft initially focused on creating the legal structure for the institute, but will now be expanded to clarify responsibilities in law.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a National Development Planning Institute as a statutory body responsible for initiating and co-ordinating national planning, overseeing implementation of the NDP and advising the government on governance, economic, social and environmental policy.

The NDP, branded Vision 2040, was first developed during the Christie administration following extensive national consultations. It was designed as a non-partisan, cross-party blueprint to guide The Bahamas’ development through measurable goals across four main pillars: the economy, governance, social policy, and the natural and built environment.

Despite its broad support, progress has stalled under recent administration.

Officials from the Coalition of Independents were in attendance at yesterday’s parliamentary session on the National Development Plan legislation, and a member of the Coalition sits on the NDP steering committee.



