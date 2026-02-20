BOMB SCARE: Grand Bahama electricity cut for four hours after threat to power company

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BOMB threat forced an emergency shutdown of Grand Bahama’s main power plant Tuesday morning, plunging large parts of the island into darkness and halting business across Freeport.

Shortly after 7am, staff at the Grand Bahama Power Company’s generation plant on West Sunrise Highway and Peel Street received the threat and evacuated the facility. Firefighters and the police Bomb Assessment Team searched the compound. Nothing was found.

The precautionary shutdown left residents and businesses without electricity for about four hours. The utility’s Freeport head office also closed, turning away customers as a notice on the door said it would remain shut until further notice. Power returned around 12.30pm.

The company said it took “proactive action” to protect employees and the public and began restoration once authorities declared the site safe. It added: “We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police Nicholas Johnson said officers evacuated the property and carried out a systematic search.

“On arrival, the property was evacuated, and officers conducted a systematic check of the premises,” ASP Johnson said. “No incendiary device or any explosive device was found on the property.”

Police are now trying to determine whether the threat was a hoax and who made it.

“We are in the initial stages of investigation,” ASP Johnson said. “There’s not much more information that I can give at this point, but an investigation has been launched to determine who is responsible for this threat.”

He warned that threats against critical infrastructure would be treated seriously.

“We cannot take the threat lightly,” he said. “Anytime you get a threat, you should be concerned whether it's found to be credible or not. And that's why we take it serious.”

“There’s no playing when you’re going to make threats on these major facilities,” he added. “When these facilities have to cease and start their operations, it affects the normal functioning of society, hinders traffic, and puts everyone on alert.”



