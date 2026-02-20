Govt signs 15-year lease for $6.5m Potter’s Cay terminal amid contract questions

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government has entered into a 15-year renewable lease agreement with D and T Shipping to redevelop a building at Potter’s Cay Dock into a Family Island freight and passenger terminal, though key details about how the contract was awarded were unclear up to press time.

The deal involves the former Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation building, once known as the Produce Exchange. The government retains ownership of the property while D and T Shipping financed the refurbishment at a reported cost of $6.5m.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell said the arrangement aligns with the administration’s economic plans.

“The land is still vested with the government and so what we have here is we have a meeting of the minds with the government of the Bahamas to the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and D and T shipping, as indicated, and we are trying to follow through on the mandate that was given in our blueprint for change. As you would be aware in the last budget exercise, there was a theme of expanding opportunity, island by island, and this will certainly do that,” Mr Campbell said.

He said the facility is intended to connect Family Island farmers and fishermen to markets in New Providence and support small businesses through on-site restaurants and shops selling local products.

Gregory Stuart, president and chief executive officer of D and T Group of Companies, said the redevelopment revives the historic Produce Exchange model, where Family Island farmers once brought goods to Nassau for sale.

He said the project aims to replace the current practice of passengers waiting outdoors or in vehicles before boarding vessels with an air-conditioned terminal offering seating and refreshments. The building will also house maritime logistics operations, including a marine supply store for mail boats, fishing vessels and freight operators, and space for the sale of Bahamian-grown produce.

Construction began in August last year and is expected to finish in late April or early in the second quarter.

Officials described the project as a significant upgrade to Potter’s Cay Dock, a central passenger and freight hub, but questions remain about the procurement process and the terms under which the lease was granted.



