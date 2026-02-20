Grand Bahama resort and deep-water marina to sell at auction

By AVA TURNQUEST

AN oceanfront resort and deep-water marina on the western tip of Grand Bahama is headed to auction next month, with bidding expected to begin on March 18 and close on March 25.

The 20-unit Blue Marlin Cove Resort & Marina, located at 1 Bootle Bay in West End, is listed at $13.5m and will be sold through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Christopher and Vanessa Ansell of The Ansell Group at Bahamas Sotheby’s International Realty.

The turnkey property comprises 20 fully finished condominium residences within a 30-unit resort, along with three oceanfront development parcels and a fourth parcel designated for a yacht fuel station. The offering also includes extensive waterfront and canal frontage, deep-water access and majority declarant rights within the homeowners’ association.

Chad Roffers, chief executive officer and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, said the property’s multi-use nature and expansion potential make it attractive to a broad range of buyers.

“With its operating marina, income-generating residences, and significant expansion potential, the property appeals to a wide buyer pool,” Mr Roffers said, adding that the auction platform is designed to attract qualified buyers and provide a “transparent, efficient path to sale”.

Christopher Ansell said the auction model offers a defined timeline and global exposure suited to resort-scale properties.

“Partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions allows us to leverage their global buyer network with a time-certain process and level of execution to bring clarity and momentum to resort-scale offerings like this,” he said.

Vanessa Ansell described the property as balancing lifestyle appeal with operational utility.

“Owners have immediate access to world-class fishing, a protected marina, and fully finished residences, while also holding the potential to enhance and evolve the property,” she said.

The resort amenities include a swimming pool with Jacuzzi spa, tiki bar and restaurant, outdoor kitchen areas, family recreation spaces, communal lounges, on-site management and security, and a caretaker’s cottage. The residences are designed for full-time living, vacation use or short-term rentals.

A key component of the offering is the freehold marina, positioned on Grand Bahama’s western edge with direct ocean access via a deep-water channel engineered for vessels up to 100 feet. The marina currently includes 20 of 30 existing slips, with infrastructure in place to add approximately 15 or more additional perimeter berths, bringing potential total capacity to more than 45 slips.

Situated about 68 nautical miles east of Palm Beach, Florida, and minutes from West End Airport, which offers on-site customs and immigration services, the property is positioned as an accessible boating destination. Potential revenue streams include condominium rentals, marina dockage, fuel operations, and food and beverage services.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions said the sale will also contribute to its Key For Key giving programme in partnership with Giveback Homes, which funds the construction of homes for families in need.

