Indecent assault suspect claiming mental illness remanded for psych evaluation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of inappropriately touching a woman was sent to prison for psychological evaluation yesterday after claiming mental illness.

Prosecutors allege Cury Cachiguango Peralta, 21, spanked the buttocks of a 43-year-old woman in New Providence on February 10.

Although he initially pleaded guilty to indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington, a not guilty plea was entered after he said he suffers from mental issues and does not remember the incident.

Peralta apologised to the complainant and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for evaluation. He returns to court for a report on May 6.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted.