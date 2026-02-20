Plea deal sees serial armed robber get 20 years in jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A REPEAT offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday after being convicted of a 2017 armed robbery of a web shop.

The same man also received 12 years in prison after accepting a plea deal covering 11 additional armed robberies.

John Demeritte was sentenced before Justice Franklyn Williams.

Prosecutors said Demeritte, armed with a shotgun, robbed the Bet Vegas Web Shop on May 28, 2017, stealing $2,000 from Onette Dean. During the incident, he also robbed Ms Dean of a brown handbag, $215 in cash, her passport and NIB card.

A jury unanimously found him guilty last July of two counts of armed robbery.

Lead prosecutor T’Shura Ambrose recommended a sentence of 18 to 20 years because of the severity of the crime. Defence attorney Damian White asked for eight to ten years and suggested probation of one to two years, with an additional year in prison if breached.

Justice Williams imposed a 20-year sentence, taking time spent on remand into account. Betty Wilson also prosecuted the matter.

In a second case, Demeritte pleaded guilty before Justice Williams to 11 counts of armed robbery as part of a plea agreement.

While armed with a handgun, he robbed Super Value of $200 on May 19, 2017. On January 13, 2018, he robbed KFC Oakes Field of an undetermined amount of cash. On February 12, 2018, he robbed 6 n’ 4 Restaurant of an undetermined amount. On May 14, 2017, he robbed Polhemus Drug Store of $200 and an additional undisclosed sum. On July 10, 2018, he robbed a Rubis gas station of an unspecified amount of cash. On January 3, 2018, he robbed BJ’s Food Store of $621.32. On January 17, 2017, he robbed Peardale Supermarket of $300. On February 26, 2018, he robbed a pharmacy of $1,700. On May 20, 2017, he robbed another Rubis gas station of an unspecified amount. On January 9, 2018, he stole $350 in cash and 20 phone cards from Monty’s Beauty Supply. On January 3, 2018, he robbed Polhemus Drug Store of $575 and $80.

Defence attorney Tamika Roberts apologised to the victims on behalf of Demeritte and said he pleaded guilty to spare the court’s time. She said he was addicted to cocaine in 2018 and committed the offences to fund his habit. She also said he apologised to his wife and family for the embarrassment caused.

Justice Williams noted the defendant’s wife spoke positively of him in the probation report but said his personal problems should not burden the public. He observed that most victims were women and that Demeritte discharged firearms during several incidents, including firing a shotgun at a woman and shooting bystanders. He also said some robberies were planned because Demeritte frequented certain establishments he later targeted.

The judge told him there is no shame in seeking help for addiction and asked whether he thought about his children while committing the crimes. He said the children would now be without their father for 12 years, but credited the defendant for not taking the matters to trial.

Demeritte was sentenced to 12 years in prison on those charges. Justice Williams said rehabilitation depended on Demeritte’s own effort.

He was allowed a moment with his wife before being taken into custody. Janet Munnings and Tenielle Bain prosecuted the second matter.

Earlier this week Demeritte was also sentenced to 12 years in prison before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minnis after pleading guilty to robbing the Landshark Hotel of $511 on December 9, 2018.