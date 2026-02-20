Teen accused of new year’s day jewellery robbery granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy accused of robbing a man of jewellery on West Bay Street on New Year’s Day was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege the juvenile, whose name is withheld because he is a minor, robbed Kayon Facey of a gold blue-marlin coin charm with gold chain and a blue and red Invicta watch on January 1. The items were valued at $845.

The boy denied the robbery charge before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux and was arraigned in the presence of his guardian.

Bail was set at $2,000 with one or two sureties. He must obey a 4pm to 7am curfew and remain indoors on weekends.

He returns before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr for a trial fixture on March 3. Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted and Tonique Lewis represented the accused.