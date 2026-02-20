By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOME employees of Grand Lucayan Resort are now facing growing uncertainty about their future amid impending staff layoffs, accusing the government of leaving them in limbo for months and giving them false hope that caused missed opportunities.

Workers, speaking anonymously to The Tribune yesterday, said many held off seeking new jobs because they believed they would be transitioned under the resort’s new ownership, only to now face termination.

“There was the numerous promises that the government made during the heads of agreement signing but none of that has been followed,” said a finance employee, who worked at the resort for three and a half years.

“They claimed that there would be no lay offs and it would’ve been more of a transition. We were promised that we would be well taken care of and it hasn’t happened.”

His comments, echoed by other employees, came after The Tribune reported the planned layoffs on Thursday.

The proposed terminations were outlined in a letter sent to Obie Ferguson, president of the Trades Union Congress, warning of planned severance pay packages and other benefits to some 279 staff by month’s end.

Workers said the impending layoffs, while disappointing, were not a surprise because of what was happening on the ground.

“It was expected, not because of what was told to us, but because of what we saw We drew assumptions based on what we saw happening,” he added.

Staff also claimed they have not been paid since November and had already been experiencing irregular payments before that. Many said they stopped reporting to work months ago as operations slowed and uncertainty deepened.

The finance employee, who happens to be a father of two, said he’s been forced to rely on family and friends to make ends meet but doubts that staff would ultimately receive severance pay.

He added that even if a payout is made, it will do little to ease his situation.

“I think this was just a publicity stunt heading into election,” the worker added. “If there is a substantial amount that the hotel gives me, the only thing it's going to do is pay off the amounting bills that I've accumulated.”

Another employee of Grand Lucayan Resort, who worked in management for five years, said his financial situation became so dire that he could not afford gas to leave his home and had to depend on relatives for support.

He criticised the government for what he described as a lack of transparency, saying workers were left in the dark and given false hope about the resort’s future.

“I wish I could have gotten into another hotel, because that's all I've been doing,” he said when asked about his future plans. “But I don't know because if I have to move from here to go to Nassau, because I can't even get a job here in Freeport.”

He said relocating to New Providence would not be his preferred option because of his ties to Grand Bahama.

Nonetheless, he said he would remain hopeful that the new owner retains staff after the deal is finalised.

Others said they blamed themselves for waiting too long to seek other employment, admitting they had trusted the government that everything would work out.

“We missed a lot of opportunities and there was mass hirings at Celebration Key and other companies that were looking for for staff,” said one worker. “So, now right after the holidays, you’re looking for employment.”

However, not all employees of Grand Lucayan Resort were upset by the news.

One housekeeping worker, who said he has been employed at the resort for more than 30 years, told The Tribune he “felt good” and is looking forward to receiving his severance pay.

He could not say what he expects to receive, but added: “I’m happy because at this point, I pray that I could finally get what’s due to me.”

Yesterday, FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright rebuked the Davis administration over its handling of Grand Lucayan staff, accusing the government of failing the people of Grand Bahama.

He said the FNM has been clear about its plans for the island and reiterated the party’s commitment to delivering on its promises to the community.

The Grand Lucayan has been a contentious issue for Grand Bahama since the Minnis administration bought it in 2018 for $65m to protect tourism and jobs.

A proposed deal with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and ITM Group was scrapped when the PLP took office in 2021, and multiple sale attempts have since stalled.

Last May, the Davis administration signed a Heads of Agreement with US-based Concord Wilshire for a $120m sale of the resort.

The deal includes plans for an $827m redevelopment of the 56-acre beachfront property into a mixed-use resort and cruise destination.

However, the transition has been slow, and during the Christmas period last year many Grand Lucayan employees were sent home and went weeks without pay as salary payments were repeatedly delayed amid the handover process.