Dames distances self from US arrest

Free National Movement candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames has moved to distance himself and his wife from a US criminal investigation involving a business associate.
In a statement issued yesterday, Mr Dames said he was informed that an individual with whom he and his wife entered into a business arrangement in 2024 was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on allegations related to controlled substances.
Mr Dames stressed that neither he nor his wife had any knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity connected to the matter. He said they did not authorise, participate in, or sanction any criminal conduct.
Mr Dames said as a former senior officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, he would not speculate on allegations now before law enforcement authorities, adding that he and his wife would fully cooperate with any lawful inquiry in The Bahamas or the United States.
Mr Dames served as Deputy Commissioner of Police and was also the Minister of National Security during the 2017 Minnis administration.
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Once again both the daily newspapers-bends over by selectively not naming the individual. An individual although under arrest by US law enforcement.
Foreign Affairs, might as well open branch consulate office, right in Broward County--Yes?
TalRussell 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
The Dailies were not as sketchy when it came to namin' all three those arrested and stood accused of either' tiefin' or receiving stolen goods from the said grounded barge.
But they're Abacoians'-not as deserving of protection as one-maybe of foreign-origin -- Yes?
