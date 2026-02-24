Dames distances self from US arrest

Free National Movement candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames has moved to distance himself and his wife from a US criminal investigation involving a business associate.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mr Dames said he was informed that an individual with whom he and his wife entered into a business arrangement in 2024 was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on allegations related to controlled substances.

Mr Dames stressed that neither he nor his wife had any knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity connected to the matter. He said they did not authorise, participate in, or sanction any criminal conduct.

Mr Dames said as a former senior officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, he would not speculate on allegations now before law enforcement authorities, adding that he and his wife would fully cooperate with any lawful inquiry in The Bahamas or the United States.

Mr Dames served as Deputy Commissioner of Police and was also the Minister of National Security during the 2017 Minnis administration.