Man accused of posing as female attorney arraigned on 51 charges

A 30-year-old man who police say posed as a female legal professional while misrepresenting himself as a qualified attorney is to be arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court in Freeport today on multiple fraud and forgery charges.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the accused faces a total of 51 charges stemming from several complaints made against him.

The charges include 13 counts of forgery, 13 counts of possession of forged documents and 13 counts of uttering forged documents.

He is also charged with four counts of fraud by false pretence, one count of procuring a forged document and four counts of money laundering.

Additionally, police said he faces three counts of pretending to be counsel and attorney.

Police said investigations revealed that the accused allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities while posing as a female legal professional.