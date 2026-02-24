Man charged for GB bomb threat

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 32-YEAR-OLD Grand Bahama man was arraigned Monday over a bomb threat that led to an emergency shutdown of the Grand Bahama Power Company’s generation plant and prompted the GBPC to turn off power island wide.

Ezra Green of Nelson Road, an employee of GBPC, pleaded not guilty to causing public terror before Magistrate Uel Johnson in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

He was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties. The matter was adjourned to May 21.

Police said they received a report shortly after 7am on February 19 of a possible bomb threat at the power plant on West Sunrise Highway and Peel Street.

Operations were shut down and the facility evacuated. The outage lasted several hours as police, firefighters and a bomb assessment team searched the premises. No explosive device was found.











