Two men killed in Eleuthera shooting

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WAITER out on bail for murder and a roofing worker three weeks into a two-month job were shot dead outside a Harbour Island bar shortly after midnight yesterday.

Khristen “Tum Tum” Francis and Michael Lancelot Reckley, both in their 30s, were standing outside Sammy’s Bar when a man dressed in black approached and opened fire.

Francis, a local waiter who was on bail for murder, was pronounced dead at the island’s clinic. Reckley, a father of a young girl and an autistic boy, died at the scene. Witnesses told his family that his last words were to tell his wife he loved her.

Residents said the men had been inside the bar moments earlier. Francis told friends he was stepping outside to smoke. Reckley stood beside him. Seconds later, witnesses heard about seven shots. Patrons rushed outside and found both men lying on the ground.

“The whole island was out at the clinic, praying,” one bystander said.

Reckley’s sister, Shaquell, said her brother’s boss came to the family’s home while they were asleep to deliver the news. She said her brother had left Nassau about three weeks ago for what was expected to be a two-month roofing job.

She believes he was not the intended target and was caught in the gunfire.

“It’s a blow. We are not taking it well,” she said. “He was a good father, a good husband, a beautiful brother, a good son to my daddy. Our mom passed in 2015. He was the one who stayed in the house with daddy all these years.”

Francis had been charged in connection with the shooting death of Drew Storr in Eleuthera on November 28, 2021. Relatives described him as humble, cheerful and hospitable.

He was someone who would do anything to help someone in distress, his aunt said.

“He was just that type of person. His nieces and nephews and everybody they love him so much, so much. We had lost a gem, regardless of what anyone says he is a person. He was a person of heart.”

The double murder has shaken the tight-knit island, which has seen a series of violent incidents since last year. Residents have said illegal firearms and idle youth are fuelling the unrest and have called for stronger action.

Island administrator Gwendolyn Patram acknowledged the community’s concern and said police, including officers from the mainland, are on Harbour Island and questioning several individuals.

“You know, unfortunately, it is this happened when it happened during a time when nobody was suspecting, but they’ll get it under control like they did before,” she said.



