Dames denies involvement after partner caught in $4m cocaine bust

FORMER National Security Minister and FNM candidate Marvin Dames yesterday denied any involvement in a US drug trafficking case after his business partner was arrested off Florida with roughly 200 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $4 million aboard a boat they jointly own.

Mr Dames moved swiftly to distance himself from Malcolm Goodman, who was arrested on February 11. He confirmed a business relationship with Goodman but insisted he and his wife had no knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity.

The business relationship between Mr Dames and Goodman was unclear up to press time.

According to a sworn affidavit filed by US Department of Homeland Security taskforce officer Jose Alverez, the US Coast Guard stopped Goodman aboard the 45-foot vessel M/V Reel Xperience about four miles offshore near Fort Lauderdale.

Goodman told officers he was arriving from New Providence and had been underway for about seven hours when the vessel was intercepted.

Authorities conducted an inbound customs border search because the vessel had travelled from a foreign location. Officers reported seeing multiple brick-shaped objects in plain view. A free-air sniff by US Customs and Border Protection produced a positive alert for controlled substances.

Investigators said they found brick-shaped packages in the common area and a stateroom, wrapped in cellophane and containing a white powder-like substance. A presumptive field test yielded a positive result for cocaine.

Law enforcement officials said they seized approximately 200 kilograms of cocaine, along with about 248 bottles of cough syrup discovered inside a plastic storage bin.

Goodman spontaneously told officers: “I am going to eat it.”

US authorities said Goodman later admitted he was solely involved in the smuggling of narcotics. After being advised of his rights, he declined to speak without an attorney present.

He appeared in a US court on February 12 and was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and importation of a controlled substance. On February 19, he was ordered detained pending trial after relinquishing his right to a temporary bond bail hearing for the time being.

Captain Experiences, an online platform that helps people find, choose, and book guided outdoor adventure trips, described Captain Malcolm as an experienced boat captain with more than a decade in the maritime industry. The website said he holds a Bahamian A Class Captain’s Licence and is also a certified open-water and advanced scuba diver.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Dames confirmed that he and his wife entered into a business arrangement with Goodman in 2024.

He said neither he nor his wife had any knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity connected to the case, and that they did not authorise, participate in, or sanction any criminal conduct.

Mr Dames, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police who later served as Minister of National Security under the Minnis administration, said he has dedicated his life to protecting the country and would not speculate on allegations now before law enforcement authorities.

He said he and his wife would fully cooperate with any lawful inquiry in The Bahamas or the United States.

The FNM’s Mount Moriah branch signalled it would stand by him.

“We’re not going to ask him to resign,” said Bennett Minnis, a long-serving MCM of the FNM. “I’m quite happy with my candidate.”