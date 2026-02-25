Major: PLP headquarters hijacked my contracts to ‘sabotage’ me





By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SOUTHERN Shores MP Leroy Major has accused his own party of hijacking constituency contracts to “sabotage” him.

His comments came after the man the Progressive Liberal Party chose to replace him in the constituency, Obie Roberts, posted a video showing landscaping work at Marshall Road Park, where overgrown bush along a walkway had been cleared. In the video, Mr Roberts said residents had raised concerns about safety risks in the area.

“I just took it upon myself in the relationship with the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services to help clear down this area to make it safer for the residents of Marshall Road and Misty Gardens and just in terms of making the environment safe for all Bahamians, particularly the constituents of Southern Shores,” Mr Roberts said.

Mr Major responded with his own video, alleging that the pathway had previously been on contract but was removed and reassigned.

“This path was always on contract,” he said. “For some reason it came up off contract because someone at the PLP headquarters control all of my contracts, take it and give it to who they want to give it to just to sabotage me.”

Members of Parliament do not personally hold or control government contracts. Constituency works are processed and issued through the relevant government departments.

Speaking to The Tribune, Mr Major alleged that a list of works he submitted to the Public Parks and Beaches Department in June 2025 was forwarded to PLP headquarters and controlled there.

“They took my contract — a sitting member of parliament — and gave it to somebody to control from the PLP headquarters,” he said.

He said he did not know who was responsible. He said he reported the matter to Public Parks and Beaches chairman and senior policy adviser to the Prime Minister Jerome Fitzgerald and other party officials but received no response.

“The park grew out, and someone was supposed to be getting paid to do that park,” Mr Major said. “So he come around there cutting a video about the park not being maintained — well the park wasn’t maintained because he took the contract.”

Mr Major insisted that road works now under way in Minnis Heights and Sunset Park were part of a second phase of projects he initiated.

He described the situation as “unbearable” and said he felt disrespected by a party he still calls “my PLP”.

“The level of disrespect is unbearable, and that is the problem that I have with my PLP who I’ve supported from a child,” he said. “I am a deep-rooted PLP, and the level of disrespect is unbearable. But that’s okay. It’s gonna come soon.”

Asked whether he had considered switching parties, Mr Major replied: “Watch the road”.

“Y'all obviously see the writing on the wall. Since Joe Johnson was walking in Southern Shores while I was the sitting member of parliament,” he added.

In 2024, Mr Major was replaced as chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation. Yesterday, he said the prime minister never explained to him why.

“You never told me why I was moved, never sat down with me and explained anything whether I did some kind of infraction or not, never ever,” he said. “You got to do what you have to do, that’s fine. That’s beyond me right now. I’m moving forward with my life, still working in my constituency and doing what I have to do until House is dissolved.”

In June 2025, Mr Major publicly called for “fair play to the backbenchers whose voices are not heard around the table,” raising concerns that some MPs struggled to secure government support for constituency needs.











