Tomorrow.io AI satellites alongside BACSWN’s WxSenseNet™ to power the nation’s Aviation Weather Centre

Just weeks after deploying its first satellite constellation, Tomorrow.io has announced DeepSky, a next generation system designed to reshape how weather data is collected and used worldwide.

“For decades, global forecasting has relied on a limited number of costly government satellites, constraining the frequency and depth of atmospheric observations. At the same time, forecasting is rapidly shifting toward AI driven models that depend on dense, continuous data streams. Now, advances in satellite technology make it possible to build high performance spacecraft faster and at far lower cost than before,” according to a company press release.

“Such breakthroughs bring us one step closer to providing Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network with unprecedented sub-hourly global weather insights, enabling more accurate predictions amid increasingly volatile weather,” explained Itai Zlotnik, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer.

Operating in low Earth orbit, the new constellation is designed to deliver higher quality atmospheric data, faster revisit rates, and broader global coverage. Rather than replacing government systems, it aims to augment them by increasing temporal density and expanding global capabilities, which for us means The Bahamas and Caribbean.

“Until today,” added Shimon Elkabetz, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, “only a handful of atmospheric radars have been launched into space, all built by government agencies. But with every launch, Tomorrow.io gets closer to a new era of atmospheric weather sensing intelligence from space.”