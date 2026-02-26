Cross-dress "attorney" guilty of child cruelty

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A DAY after being sentenced to three years for impersonating a female attorney and defrauding clients of nearly $20,000, Kimeo McIntosh returned to court yesterday, where he admitted to giving liquor to two teenage boys and offering one money to touch his genitals while acting as a teacher and headmaster.

McIntosh, 30, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Charlton Smith to two counts of cruelty to children and one count of attempted sexual procuration involving a 17-year-old male.

The victims, ages 16 and 17, were students at Belmont Oak Christian Academy, a private school in Grand Bahama operated by McIntosh that has since closed.

The court heard that the offences occurred between September 25 and September 26, 2024, when McIntosh provided intoxicating liquor to the boys and later tried to procure sex from one of them.

Wiping tears from his face, McIntosh stood before the magistrate, pausing to regain his composure. At one point, his mother, who was seated in the courtroom, stood up to console him but was immediately told by the prosecutor to have a seat.

The court heard that between September 25 and September 26, 2024, McIntosh gave “intoxicating liquor” to the two boys in a manner likely to cause ill-treatment. On September 26, 2024, he attempted to procure unlawful sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old student.

According to Prosecutor Deneko Turnquest, the matter came to police attention on September 30, 2024, when the victim’s mother, accompanied by her son, reported the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department.

In the presence of his mother and a social worker, police interviewed the teen, who said the school’s headmaster had given him alcohol and offered him money to touch his genitals.

During investigations, the police went to the Castaways Resort, where they recovered and photographed a black 2015 vehicle, reviewed surveillance footage, and took multiple witness statements.

McIntosh was later arrested and interviewed under caution in the presence of an attorney, during which he denied the allegations and refused to answer questions.

McIntosh’s attorney, Benjamin McKinney, told the court that he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, saving the court time and a lengthy trial, with some 15 possible witnesses.

He noted that, while he has prior convictions, he does not have convictions of a similar nature in reference to the current charges.

Counsel also noted that McIntosh accepted responsibility and wished to apologise for his actions. He asked that any sentence imposed run concurrently with a sentence handed down the previous day for unrelated fraud offences.

Prosecutor Turnquest urged the court to impose the maximum sentence.

“The offences are serious, and the victims in this matter are vulnerable minors, and the defendant at the time the offences were committed was acting in the capacity as a teacher/headmaster to the students,” he said.

He also noted that McIntosh had previously absconded after being granted bail and only appeared before the court because he was in custody.

The prosecutor argued that the defendant has antecedents, not of a similar nature, but multiple convictions.

Addressing the court, McIntosh apologised for failing to appear in 2024 and became emotional as he spoke. His mother attempted to calm him as he wiped away tears.

“I want to get this over with,” he said, wiping his eyes.

In sentencing, Magistrate Smith told McIntosh that he had abused a position of trust.

“You were in a position of trust. Persons entrusted you with their minor children to educate them,” he said.

The magistrate said he considered McIntosh’s guilty pleas and the fact that the victims were spared the embarrassment of testifying.

McIntosh was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment on each count of cruelty to children and 40 months for attempted sexual procuration.

The sentences are to run concurrently with a three-year prison sentence imposed the previous day.

On Tuesday, McIntosh was sentenced to three years in prison after impersonating a female attorney and defrauding four victims — Sharderly Brown, Ida Brown, Garth Ewing Jr, and Margaret Dames — of nearly $20,000. He has said that he will repay the victims.











