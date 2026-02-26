‘I would deal with a party issue before a second newspaper cycle’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested yesterday that under his leadership, a candidate facing questions tied to a criminal investigation would not linger in the headlines, amid scrutiny around the man he once appointed Minister of National Security, Free National Movement candidate Marvin Dames.

“View the records,” Dr Minnis told reporters outside Parliament. “These matters or matters of that nature would not make a second newspaper cycle.”

He did not mention Mr Dames by name, but his remarks came days after it emerged that Mr Dames’ business partner was arrested off Florida with roughly 200 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $4m aboard a boat the two men jointly own.

“Under my leadership, those stories, it’s not a second look, I deal with it quickly,” Dr Minnis said.

During his tenure, Dr Minnis accepted the resignation of Health Minister Duane Sands for breaching COVID-19 protocols and later accepted the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest after he was sued for fraud. Mr Turnquest ultimately won the case and later said it vindicated him.

Dr Minnis said that while he was prime minister, he received no complaints of misconduct regarding Mr Dames.

Mr Dames, the FNM’s candidate for Mount Moriah, has said he partnered with Malcolm Goodman in 2024. Mr Goodman has been charged in the United States with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and importation of a controlled substance. He reportedly admitted to the crime and told authorities he acted alone.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Dames confirmed the business relationship but said he and his wife had no knowledge of, involvement in or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity.

On social media yesterday, he addressed speculation about his political future.

“We have a country to fix and we will remain steadfast in that mission,” Mr Dames added.

The FNM’s Mount Moriah branch signalled its support.

“We’re not going to ask him to resign,” said Bennett Minnis, a long-serving MCM of the FNM. “I’m quite happy with my candidate.”

Party leader Michael Pintard declined to comment outside the House of Assembly. However, on a radio show, Barbershop Talk Tuesday, he said he would review the matter.

“We’ll gather the facts and then we’’ll make a determination on what has to happen, but right now we believe that he is not at all involved but we’ll monitor the situation,” he said, adding that he trusts Mr Dames’ integrity implicitly.