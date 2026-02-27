Bishop Fernander to step aside as president of BCC

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BISHOP Delton Fernander will step aside as president of the Bahamas Christian Council this year, clearing the way for new leadership when the council holds elections in April.

The council’s constitution bars him from seeking another term, and his decision means the BCC will choose a new president at the upcoming vote.

Bishop Fernander, who was appointed in 2017, took over the post after elections at Cousin McPhee Cathedral, succeeding Dr Ranford Patterson.

His transition from the council’s top post comes as he takes on a new national role. On Wednesday, he was announced as the new chaplain for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, replacing Apostle Raymond Wells, whose tenure ends at the end of the month.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe welcomed the incoming chaplain and highlighted his technical qualifications, linking them to the defence force’s focus on improvement and modernisation.

Bishop Fernander holds a PhD in Philosophy and leads New Destiny Baptist Cathedral in New Providence. He also previously served as presiding bishop of Kingdom Building Pastors and People International, and is known as a preacher, teacher and motivational speaker.



