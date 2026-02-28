Foreign Affairs issues Middle East travel advisory amid escalating conflict

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bahamian nationals to avoid travel to parts of the Middle East following a major escalation in hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In a travel advisory issued February 28, the ministry warned of ongoing regional tensions and the potential for rapid escalation that could result in short-notice travel disruption, including flight delays and airspace restrictions.

Officials strongly advised Bahamians to avoid all travel to Israel, Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran, citing volatile and unpredictable security conditions. Bahamian nationals currently in those territories were encouraged to consider departing by commercial means where it is safe to do so and to remain in close contact with local authorities and airlines.

The advisory comes as the United States and Israel launched what the Associated Press described as a major attack on Iran on Saturday, targeting military and governmental sites. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, with some of the first appearing to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the AP, US President Donald Trump later said on social media that Mr Khamenei was dead, calling his passing “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.” There was no immediate comment from Iran on his status.

In an interview with ABC News cited by the AP, Mr Trump said: “We believe so,” when asked whether Mr Khamenei had been killed, but added he did not want to say anything definitively until he had confirmation.

Iran earlier retaliated to the US and Israeli attacks by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and US military bases in the region, the AP reported.

Beyond the three territories listed under “Avoid All Travel,” the ministry’s advisory categorises several countries, including Syria, Iraq and Yemen, under “Avoid Non-Essential Travel,” while Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are listed as requiring a high degree of caution.

Bahamian nationals in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain have been advised to shelter in place until further notice and avoid non-essential movement.

The ministry urged travellers to monitor official guidance, follow instructions from local authorities and confirm flight status directly with airlines.