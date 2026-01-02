Accused denies attacking woman on Hamster Road

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was accused of trespassing into a woman’s home on Hamster Road and attacking her on Boxing Day.

Prosecutors allege that Keith Neely Jr, 26, trespassed onto the residence of Jakeisha Johnson and injured her during a physical confrontation on December 26.

Neely pleaded not guilty to charges of causing harm and trespassing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

His bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties, and he was warned not to interfere with witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Neely returns to court for trial on March 16.

Levan Johnson represented the accused, while Inspector K Wilkinson was the prosecutor.