Bowleg says era of 12-hour Junkanoo parade must end

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
THE era of 12-hour Junkanoo parades must come to an end, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said yesterday as frustration mounted this season over lengthy delays that left many spectators waiting through the night.
His comments followed widespread complaints from Junkanoo fans who waited long hours for Major A groups to rush Bay Street. As the night stretched into morning and the sky turned from black to blue on New Year’s Day, some spectators abandoned the bleachers, while others dozed in their seats until the sound of goatskin drums, cowbells, horns and whistles jolted them awake.
Mr Bowleg said Junkanoo exists first and foremost for Bahamians and urged all stakeholders to work together to deliver parades that respect the audience’s time.
“It has to be a collaboration effort to come together and understand,” he said. “We must improve on how we smoothly transit and execute these parades so that the Bahamian people can see what they want to see in a timely manner.”
“I think gone are the days where these parades should take 12 to 13 hours to finish. I believe it can be done in a shorter time, where it can be most impactful and effective.”
While the National Junkanoo Committee currently manages the parades, Mr Bowleg said performers must remember they are entertaining the Bahamian public, not operating in isolation. He said a more coordinated approach would be possible under the proposed National Junkanoo Authority of The Bahamas, a statutory body the government plans to establish to unify and manage Junkanoo nationally.
He said the authority would allow officials to form strategic partnerships and called for closer collaboration between the new body, the National Junkanoo Committee and Junkanoo groups to improve parade flow and execution.
This season’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades were the first organised by the National Junkanoo Committee following the government’s public dispute with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence. Boxing Day, in particular, drew criticism over extended delays between performances.
The committee later said the disruptions stemmed from multiple operational challenges rather than any deliberate action by participating groups.
The New Year’s Day parade showed noticeable improvement, with fewer gaps between performances. Mr Bowleg said he was pleased with that progress, noting there were few extended periods where spectators were left without entertainment as groups entered the gates. While acknowledging that further improvements will take time, he said the use of B groups to fill gaps while major groups made their way to the stage helped maintain momentum along Bay Street.
He said refining the system will be critical to ensuring Junkanoo remains enjoyable, accessible and worthy of its place as the nation’s premier cultural celebration.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 5 hours ago
"complaints from Junkanoo fans who waited long hours for Major A groups to rush Bay Street. As the night stretched into morning and the sky turned from black to blue on New Year’s Day, some spectators abandoned the bleachers, while others dozed in their seats until the sound of goatskin drums, cowbells, horns and whistles jolted them awake"
Said from New Years Eve that even if they achieve "shorter gaps" it will not solve the problem. It is a long parade and for 90% of the time it is boring. Their only grace is that Bahamians, the largest fanbase, have accepted that an 8 to 10 hour wait is worth it to see 15mins of their favourite group... then leave.
Internationally, spectators also wait extended times to see their favourite groups, but that wait is always followed by ~three hours of end to end excitement and seeing exactly the thing that was advertised.
Anybody tasked with creating a worldclass product would realize the approach to the junkanoo parade is a decades old failed entertainment strategy. If we continue to accept it because "this junkanoo", then please let's stop talking about monetization because only us here accept mediocre
"collaboration between the new body, the National Junkanoo Committee and Junkanoo groups to improve parade flow and execution."
Essentially, 100 more years of the same
ThisIsOurs 21 hours, 38 minutes ago
"Anybody tasked with creating a worldclass product would realize the approach to the junkanoo parade is a decades old failed entertainment strategy."
Just to clarify this is strictly addressing the new "junkanoo as a business" discussion. As a cultural staple, it is what it is.
bahamianson 1 day, 4 hours ago
Says one individual whom is just passing through. He does not have the authority to say what he said. He should say that ,” maybe we should rethink how long the parades last”. He sounds like a power hungry dictator.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 1 hour ago
It's quite possible this is his last year as part of the sitting govt... which does make the announcement after 5 years of the same "odd"
birdiestrachan 1 day, 2 hours ago
Perhaps they can separate The A groups from the B groups and they can rush at different times. Like a A groups parade and then a different parade for B groups.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 1 hour ago
It's important to identify the problem, it is not "gaps" or "Bgroups" or even "length of the parade"
The problem is quality entertainment. One hour of prodigal sons and music makers in current form is not "quality" "entertainment". Any given year you can throw in at least one of the major groups onto that list for "two" hours of "what next?"
