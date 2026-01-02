Eight Bahamians recognised in King’s New Year Honours list

EIGHT Bahamians have been recognised in King Charles III’s 2026 New Year Honours, with awards spanning business, religion, tourism, education, the arts and community service.

Dame Cynthia A Pratt, Governor General of The Bahamas, announced the recipients on December 30, 2025.

Four people were appointed Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): Rollie William Albury for services in business and religion; Barbara Ann Bernard for services to banking and finance; Reverend Dr Vaughn Lester Cash for services to religion; and Percival Andrew Knowles for services to sports.

Three Bahamians were named Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE): Athama Mulend D Bowe for services to tourism and hospitality; Godfrey McDonald Gray for services to local government and business; and Jennifer Ann Kettle for services to education.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) was conferred on Donnalee Veronica Bowe for services to public service, arts and craft, and community empowerment.

The New Year Honours are part of an annual system recognising individuals across the Commonwealth whose work has had a significant impact on their communities, with awards granted in recognition of sustained dedication and service.