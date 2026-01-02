Fox hits out at political parties in New Year message

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AMBASSADOR-at-Large Rick Fox has again publicly criticised the country’s political parties, renewing calls for reform and transparency in a New Year’s message — the latest broadside from a diplomat appointed by the sitting administration who has signalled his intention to enter frontline politics.

In a message posted on Facebook on New Year’s Eve, Mr Fox said he has received no answers to questions he raised with the government on borders, elections, transparency and national preparedness, and accused the political establishment of failing to treat citizens as partners in governance.

The comments came two months after Mr Fox announced plans to run in the next general election, though he has not said whether he would contest a seat as an independent or with a political party.

In the message, Mr Fox criticised what he described as “silence” from both major parties and argued that entrenched political culture continues to prioritise party loyalty over national interest, contributing to delays in addressing social and economic pressures facing Bahamians.

He urged supporters to complete what he described as the “unfinished work of independence”, arguing that independence should be measured not by ceremony but by whether people can afford to live, healthcare works, borders are managed competently and humanely, public spending is visible, and ministries are accountable to the public.

Mr Fox said polling conducted by his Bahamas First Movement found that three-quarters of respondents felt their voices were not being heard by those in power, with many repeating the view that “the same people benefit no matter who is in power.”

He said his movement’s agenda, which he calls the Bahamas Independence Project 2.0, is aimed at addressing those concerns, while warning against confusing stability with stagnation. He said the country does not need louder politics but transparent leadership accountable to the people, and ended by criticising blind loyalty to political parties while reaffirming his commitment to national development.

The latest remarks revive long-running questions about Mr Fox’s role as a government-appointed diplomat while openly criticising the political system and preparing for electoral politics.

Last month, then acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he had never been certain whether Mr Fox is Bahamian. Asked whether Mr Fox should resign following his announcement that he intended to seek elected office, Mr Cooper said: “Ambassadors are appointed by the Prime Minister, so you can certainly speak with the Prime Minister about his position as it relates to that matter.”

Mr Fox has said he would have no hesitation giving up his Canadian citizenship if required to contest an election. Born in Canada to a Bahamian father, Ulrick Fox Sr, and an Italian mother, he has rejected suggestions that his birthplace undermines his national identity.

In a previous interview with The Tribune, Mr Fox said he had no plans to resign, despite calls from Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell for diplomats who cannot support the government’s mandate to step aside.

Speaking then, Mr Fox urged Mr Mitchell to focus on voter disengagement rather than ambassadorial conduct, saying: “Just as Papa gave Daddy some advice the other night, my advice to the chairman of the PLP would be to heed the words of a man we both can agree is an astute long standing PLP Leader Sean McWeeney KC who sees what I see which is that we no longer live in a majority rule Bahamas.”

“We live in a minority state of mind and what we should really be focusing all our energy on is solving voter apathy, which has stolen the last three elections and stands to steal the General Election in 2026, that is if country over party is important still,” he said.

Mr Fox said at the time that he was still deciding which constituency to contest and whether to run independently or with a party, adding that he was exploring both “incoming and outgoing options” and intended to work with like-minded Bahamians seeking change.