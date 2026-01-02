Haiti bound passenger caught with $18K

A MAN bound for Haiti was stopped at the airport after authorities found more than $18,000 hidden in his luggage and clothing.
Shortly before 10am on December 31, officers, assisted by airport officials and acting on intelligence, searched a 45-year-old passenger scheduled to fly to Cap-Haïtien.
The search uncovered US$18,515 concealed inside the compartments of his bag and sewn into the lining of his clothing.
The man was arrested, cautioned and remains in custody as the investigation continues.
