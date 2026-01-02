Man accused of stealing over $5k from Kidz College

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of property from Kidz College last month.

Prosecutors allege Tyrese Martin, 26, broke into Kidz College on Cowpen Road between December 20 and 24 and stole $5,693.49 worth of items, including six tablets, seven televisions, a POS system, a portable speaker, three boxes of Welch’s fruit snacks and a stapler.

During the same incident, Martin allegedly caused $4,419.87 in damage to two hurricane windows, a speaker, a safe, two gate locks and a security system.

He is also accused of breaking into First Link Fencing on Cowpen Road on December 17, where he allegedly damaged two hurricane impact windows and a security camera valued at $1,932.33.

Martin pleaded not guilty to two counts of shop-breaking, two counts of damage, and charges of stealing and receiving before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

He was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties, ordered to wear a monitoring device and required to sign in at Carmichael Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm.

Martin returns to court for trial on March 17.

Inspector K Wilkinson was the prosecutor.