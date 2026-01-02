Man charged with stealing church vehicle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the South Bahamas Conference of Seventh-day Adventists over the summer.

Prosecutors allege that Henry Rolle, 26, stole a red 2011 Nissan Note from the residence of Waldo Bennet on Janour Way on August 5.

Rolle pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and receiving before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Inspector T Bain raised no objection to bail, which was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Rolle was warned not to interfere with witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

He returns to court for trial on February 17.



