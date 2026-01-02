Man pleads guilty to liquor store break-in

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison on Wednesday after breaking into 700 Wines and Spirits on Shirley Street and stealing more than $15,000 worth of inventory.

Ernest Charlton, 49, and accomplices broke into the store at around 6.28am on December 14 and stole $15,859.50 worth of alcohol and cigarettes.

Charlton also caused $1,800 in damage to the store wall and a DVR during the incident.

Police arrested him near the scene, where a jackhammer was recovered.

Charlton pleaded guilty to shop-breaking, stealing and damage before Assistant Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Although Charlton initially claimed he told police he had just been released from the hospital and was contacted by a man named David who said the items had been moved, he accepted that he participated in the crime. He also told the court that others were involved.

Charlton further claimed he had been evaluated at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for attempted suicide while in custody.

Magistrate Serville said he observed no psychiatric concerns based on Charlton’s behaviour in court and requested a report on Charlton’s time at Sandilands.

Inspector Cordero Farrington said one of the stolen items had since been recovered.

Charlton was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until sentencing on January 5.