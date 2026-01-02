Police investigate death of seven-year-old girl

POLICE are investigating the death of a seven-year-old girl who died after reportedly ingesting a food product yesterday.
Preliminary reports indicate the child became unconscious while at a residence in Pinewood Gardens shortly after 6pm. She was transported to hospital, where efforts to revive her proved unsuccessful and she later died.
An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the exact cause of death.
Investigations into the matter continue.
tell_it_like_it_is 1 day ago
What was the food product? Shouldn't the public be made aware so that it doesn't happen again? Or was it an allergic reaction? Very sad for the little girl's family.
