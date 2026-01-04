Bahamas warns citizens not to travel to Venezuela amid security crisis

The Government of The Bahamas has advised Bahamians not to travel to Venezuela, citing escalating security concerns following US military action in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has also raised concerns through diplomatic channels regarding the safety and security of an unlawfully detained Bahamian in the country. The Tribune understands to be Oran Munroe, a pilot who has been in Venezuelan custody since 2021.

In a statement, the ministry said The Bahamas supports a position taken by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which convened an emergency meeting of its Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government yesterday, in response to the rapidly evolving situation in Venezuela.

According to the Associated Press, the United States carried out what it described as a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country. US President Donald Trump announced the operation on social media hours after the attack.

The AP reported that Mr Maduro and his wife were taken from their home overnight and were being transported aboard a US warship to New York, where they are expected to face criminal charges. The legal authority for the operation, including whether Congress was consulted beforehand, was not immediately clear.

CARICOM, whose Bureau comprises Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia, reaffirmed its commitment to international law and multilateralism as outlined in the United Nations Charter, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and human dignity.

The regional body called for peaceful dialogue through diplomatic channels to support stability, good governance, democracy and prosperity for the people of Venezuela.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said these principles are of particular importance to The Bahamas amid the current security environment.

"The Bahamas takes note of the statement of the CARICOM Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government issued 3 January 2026 and supports that statement," the MOFA statement read.

"Of particular importance to The Bahamas is that all parties involved act in accordance with international law. Owing to the current security situation, the Government of The Bahamas advises Bahamians to not travel to Venezuela."

CARICOM also said it is monitoring the potential regional fallout of the situation, including impacts on economic activity and air travel.

Bahamians currently in Venezuela, or those with relatives who may require assistance, are urged to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at consularcrisis@bahamas.gov.bs