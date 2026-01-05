Bahamas government advises against Venezuela travel amid US operation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamian government has advised citizens not to travel to Venezuela following the US military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Maduro’s arrest on Saturday stunned the international community and drew widespread condemnation of the Trump administration, despite the Venezuelan leader’s nearly 13-year rule being widely viewed as authoritarian.

In contrast, Caribbean governments have adopted what appears to be a more measured and principled response.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said The Bahamas supports a statement issued by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government, which reaffirmed adherence to international law and called for peaceful dialogue.

“The Bahamas takes note of the statement of the CARICOM Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government issued 3 January 2026 and supports that statement,” the ministry said.

“Of particular importance to The Bahamas is that all parties involved act in accordance with international law. Owing to the current security situation, the Government of The Bahamas advises Bahamians to not travel to Venezuela.”

US forces carried out the operation in Venezuela and detained Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at their residence in Caracas. The couple were transported to the United States to appear before a federal court.

President Donald Trump initially said the United States “will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition”. But US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later back-tracked on those comments, suggesting that the US would not govern Venezuela day-to-day other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” on the country.

In its statement, CARICOM said the region is “firmly committed to the fundamental principles of international law and multilateralism enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and respect for human dignity”.

“The Region reiterates its call for peaceful dialogue through diplomatic channels to ensure Venezuela’s stability, good governance, democracy and prosperity for the people of Venezuela,” the statement said.

CARICOM added that it remains ready to support such efforts in a “spirit of cooperation and mutual respect” and said it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens across the region.

Reports have indicated that Barbados has experienced flight disruptions as a result of the military operation.

However, The Tribune understands that Lynden Pindling International Airport has not experienced any such issues.

Baha Mar Vice President Robert Sands said he believes the fallout has primarily affected countries in the southern Caribbean.

“I have no update as to the status, but I assume the air travel lanes were delayed or shut down as a result of the action that was taking place in Venezuela,” Mr Sands said. “To the best of my knowledge, everything is back to normal from midnight last night.”