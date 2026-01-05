Candlelight vigil honours life of drowned boat captain Jayden Pinder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN emotional candlelight vigil was held at Junkanoo Beach on Saturday in memory of Jayden Pinder, a promising young boat captain who died in a drowning incident after a wave knocked him from his jet ski just a day after Christmas.

Family, friends, former classmates and colleagues of the 19-year-old gathered along the shoreline, lighting paper lanterns that rose into the night sky and releasing floating candles into the ocean in tribute to his life.

Jayden’s grand-aunt, Isadora Blyden, described the beachside vigil as a fitting farewell, reflecting both his love for the sea and the positive impact he had on those around him.

She said the event was organised by his friends and former baseball teammates, who wanted to honour his life in a meaningful way.

“This was fitting for us as a family, to be here together with people whose lives he touched,” she said.

“For us we know him to be someone who always wore a smile, who was always helpful, respectful, polite, and I think we were moved by the request of his friends in wanting to be a part of this tribute to him.”

Jayden, a former Junior Baseball League of Nassau player, was riding a jet ski in waters off West Bay Street on Boxing Day with another individual when a wave reportedly caused both to fall into the sea shortly before 6pm.

Bystanders helped them back to shore; however, Jayden became unresponsive.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered until Emergency Medical Services arrived. He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

His death sent shockwaves through his family, particularly his mother, who continues to mourn the loss of her only child.

“She’s been able to laugh, but she’s had a lot of tears,” Ms Blyden said.

“This is her only child, someone who she’s poured her life into, and every interest that he had, Janeile has supported 110 per cent, and so as a family, we feel her pain because we know the love that they shared and so it’s a difficult time.”

Relatives said Jayden, a boat captain aboard The Allegra, dreamed of owning his own vessel and starting a charter company.

“He wanted people to be able to explore and enjoy the waters as much as he loved to,” another relative said.

His aunt, Devera Pinder, described her nephew’s death as one of the hardest experiences of her life.

She said she would miss her kind, loving and gentle giant of a nephew, who stood over six feet tall and was always leading and protecting his cousins.

“Although we can’t understand in this moment, we’re still grateful we had him in our lives,” she said.