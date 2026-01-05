Consumer watchdog recovers $203k for consumers in 2025

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A GOVERNMENT watchdog yesterday reported recovering $203,676.51 from consumer complaints submitted by Bahamians during 2025.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) disclosed that it received 271 complaints during the year, of which 191 cases were successfully closed. Of the remaining complaints, 35 cases remain open, 19 were referred to other agencies, and 26 were resolved through consumer advice and guidance.

In terms of financial outcomes, the CPC achieved a recovery rate of 55 percent, up slightly from 53 percent in 2024. Claim amounts increased by 20 percent, while recovery amounts rose by 18 percent.

“During the year, the Commission recovered $203,676.51 for consumers, achieving a recovery rate of 55 percent. In total, the CPC handled 271 consumer complaints,” the CPC said.

“Of these, 191 cases were successfully resolved, reflecting a high closure rate and demonstrating improved operational efficiency and targeted case management. A further 35 cases remain open, 19 were referred for external action, and 26 matters were addressed through consumer advice and guidance.”

Executive chairman of the CPC Randy Rolle said Bahamian consumers are becoming more knowledgeable and empowered, resulting in greater confidence in reporting issues or lodging complaints.

He said the agency’s work has not only helped individual consumers but has also strengthened the broader market by holding businesses accountable and ensuring fair practices.

“These results show that consumers are more informed, more confident, and more willing to come forward,” Mr Rolle said.

“The CPC’s work in 2025 strengthened protections across the wider consumer market and reinforced accountability among businesses, ensuring fairness remains at the core of our economy.”

According to Tribune Business records, the CPC recovered $240,426 from 444 complaints in 2024. The 2025 results show a lower total recovery of $203,676.51 from 271 complaints, representing a 39 percent decrease in total recovered funds.

Despite the decline, the CPC noted that its recovery rate improved, rising from 53 percent in 2024 to 55 percent in 2025, reflecting stronger case-resolution efficiency.

The watchdog said it also performed better across key metrics, including a higher percentage of cases successfully closed, fewer open cases, and a reduction in the number of complaints referred to other agencies.

“While the CPC recorded fewer total cases in 2025 than in 2024, performance indicators improved markedly,” the CPC said.

“A higher proportion of cases were closed, open cases were significantly reduced, and fewer matters required referral or advisory-only intervention.”

Looking ahead, the CPC said it plans to strengthen its investigative resources, modernise internal processes, and improve service delivery.

Key initiatives for 2026 include digitising complaint submissions through a mobile application, enhancing data tracking and reporting tools, expanding consumer education campaigns, and building stronger enforcement partnerships.