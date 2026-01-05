Eleuthera man accused of rape

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 53-year-old man has been accused of raping and causing harm to a 27-year-old woman in Eleuthera.

Derek Ingraham was arraigned on Friday before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges stemming from an incident said to have occurred on December 28 in Lower Bogue.

It is alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent and intentionally caused her harm.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, told the court the matter is to proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Mr Ingraham was not required to enter a plea, and the matter is expected to be transferred to the Supreme Court. The voluntary bill of indictment is scheduled to be presented on April 30, 2026.

After the matter was adjourned, Mr Ingraham briefly spoke with his daughter, who was present in court.



