Priest warns police: Don’t use uniforms to bully public

AS dozens of police officers and senior executives looked on, a prominent Anglican priest urged them to be cautious in their pursuit of personal agendas and power, while warning against using their uniform “to lord over and bully the very people who need you.”

Archdeacon Dwight Rolle made the remarks during the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s annual church service at Christ Church Cathedral yesterday.

The service, attended by officers, dignitaries, and community leaders, included prayers, uplifting songs, tributes to fallen officers, and messages designed to inspire unity and integrity within the force.

Archdeacon Rolle used his speech to both encourage and caution officers about the importance of their work.

He said the country is living in a culture where mediocrity is replacing excellence, with many becoming satisfied with simply collecting a pay-check.

However, he said this much change, adding: “Continue to serve but you must continue to serve with integrity.”

“Community policing and walk-about will become ineffective if there is no trust and communities cannot feel safe, even among the police officers,” Archdeacon Rolle continued.

“Officers, you are the mentors for the next generation, whether you realise it or not, people are looking to you for guidance, for a sense of direction, for finding their purpose, and for comfort and ease, you must exercise integrity.”

He called on them to be shining examples and “dreamers, the pioneers and the vision builders” for the future generation.

“Be careful about your personal agenda, your quest for power and position,” Archdeacon Rolle added. “The police force should not be just an easy pay job, but a calling that makes a difference and your institution better as we better this our beloved Bahamas.

Turning to the country’s social ills, he said many are witnessing the troubling rise of illegal drugs, the flow of guns through the nation, and an increase in gang activity, armed robberies, home invasions, and senseless killings.

He said these criminal activities are all signs that, as a nation, “our bond of peace and love is becoming untied.”

“These actions must never go unnoticed. But there must be a radical and intentional approach to deal with these ills that are destroying the very fiber of our country, and by extension, this nation,” the religious leader added.

“As you begin this new year, know that you are a moral responsibility to promote justice for all, particularly our little ones who cannot defend themselves.”

Other speakers included Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who offered words of gratitude and support to the officers.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, for her part, thanked the force for their dedication, saying she looked forward to a successful year with God’s guidance.

She also presented a cheque to the Christian Council to support their ongoing work in the communities.