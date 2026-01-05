Sands says voter registration changes risk election confusion

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS the Parliamentary Registration Department ramps up preparations ahead of the next general election, Free National Movement (FNM) chairman Dr Duane Sands has raised concerns about recent changes being implemented by the department, warning that they could create confusion and undermine public confidence.

Dr Sands criticised the department after it revised voter transfer rules and issued a notice advising voters to verify their registration status.

Although officials later clarified and effectively backtracked the notice, Dr Sands described the process as “a ball of confusion”.

“It is as if there is a deliberate effort to create chaos,” the FNM chairman told The Tribune yesterday. “Our concerns are pretty simple: let us define what it is that you're trying to do, determine whether or not it is consistent with the law, and then maybe we can move forward.”

Dr Sands said the changes risk confusing voters at a critical time, stressing the importance of clarity and consistency in the electoral process.

“The bedrock, the foundation of a democracy is fair and free elections, right? Let's execute free and fair elections. Let's make it possible for people to register. Let's make it possible and easy for people to transfer. Let's give a consistent message that doesn't change from day to day or week to week,” he said.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell acknowledged the confusion over the weekend but clarified that voters are not required to verify their registration.

However, Dr Sands said the missteps do little to inspire confidence that the department is adequately resourced or functioning effectively. He called for greater transparency, saying the opposition is not confident the department is properly carrying out its scrutinising responsibilities.

Under the revised rules, voters seeking to transfer constituencies are now required only to swear an oath and will no longer need to present utility bills for verification.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson said the change was made in response to challenges voters faced in obtaining utility bills.

“We don't want to disenfranchise anybody and made the process simpler for them,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

Mr Thompson said any instances of fraud would be dealt with appropriately and insisted the department would be ready whenever the election is called.

Mr Mitchell has indicated that biometric voter cards could be available as early as March.

However, Mr Thompson declined to give a specific rollout date, saying he is expected to meet with vendors next week to finalise the details.