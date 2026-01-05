Teen charged with rape on cruise ship

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 17-year-old boy was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl aboard a cruise ship.

The juvenile, who appeared in court accompanied by his mother, was brought before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent while aboard the Carnival Sunrise on December 26, 2025.

He was not required to enter a plea, and the matter is to be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment, which is set to be presented on June 25, 2026.

Due to the nature of the offence, the magistrate does not have discretion to grant bail, and the accused must apply to the Supreme Court.

The teen was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until his next court appearance or until bail is granted.



