Three children dead in separate weekend incidents

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE New Year opened with tragedy for the families of three young children who died in separate incidents over the span of three days, prompting police investigations and widespread public concern.

The youngest was a three-year-old girl, who fell ill along with her four-year-old brother at a residence in Nassau Village early Friday morning. They were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital at 3am by their mother in a private vehicle.

The three-year-old was in an unresponsive state and despite medical intervention, was pronounced dead the following day. The condition of the four-year-old child remains unknown. Police said they were notified of the death shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

Nassau Village MP Jamahl Strachan expressed condolences to the family.

“I’m human, so I’m definitely grieving with the family, but I’m patiently waiting the ultimate the investigation,” he told The Tribune.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old boy collapsed while playing at a park in Blackwood, Eleuthera, on Saturday.

Police said officers responded shortly after 4pm and found the child unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services administered CPR, but the boy was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Preliminary information indicates the child had been playing with other children before collapsing. Reports suggest he had a history of similar episodes, though no known illnesses were reported at the time.

In a third case, a seven-year-old girl became unconscious on New Year’s Day after reportedly ingesting a food product while at a residence in Pinewood Gardens.

Police said the child became unconscious shortly after 6pm and was taken to hospital, where resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful and she later died.

Police said autopsies will be conducted in all three cases to assist in determining the causes of death.

The deaths have sparked widespread concern across the community.

Sea Breeze MP Leslia Brice appeared to reference the tragedies in a New Year prayer shared on Facebook.

“As this new year begins, our hearts are heavy with loss. Cover our children with Your mighty protection. Send Your angels to stand guard around them, to shield them from harm, to comfort their spirits, and to hold them safe in Your everlasting love,” she wrote.

“Bring healing to grieving families, strength to those who mourn, and hope to every broken heart. Let Your peace reign over our land, and may Your light guide every child into a future filled with promise.”