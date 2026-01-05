Who is Oran Munroe?

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it has raised concerns through diplomatic channels regarding the safety and security of a Bahamian national who is currently being “unlawfully detained” in Venezuela.

While the ministry did not name the individual, The Tribune understands the detainee to be Oran Munroe, a Bahamian pilot who has been in Venezuelan custody since 2021.

In a statement issued amid heightened regional tensions following a US military operation in Venezuela, the ministry said it has communicated its concerns regarding the detained Bahamian’s welfare and continues to monitor the situation.

“Owing to the current security situation, the Government of The Bahamas advises Bahamians to not travel to Venezuela,” the ministry said, adding that concerns regarding the detained national have been raised through diplomatic channels.

Munroe was first reported missing in July 2021 after departing The Bahamas aboard a private aircraft.

At the time, the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person bulletin stating Munroe was last seen on July 24, 2021. Police later confirmed that the aircraft, which had been reported stolen, crashed in Venezuela after leaving Abaco.

Authorities in Venezuela subsequently informed Bahamian officials that Munroe and a Colombian national were in custody after seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the two men were being questioned in connection with an alleged drug trafficking investigation. However, Bahamian authorities said at the time they could not confirm whether drugs were found on the aircraft.

Munroe was previously employed by the now-defunct Sky Bahamas airline. The owner of the missing aircraft told The Tribune in 2021 that he had reported the plane stolen and denied any involvement in the incident.



