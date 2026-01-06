Labour relations ‘stable’ as unions meet with Prime Minister Davis

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

THE Trades Union Congress (TUC) president yesterday said labour relations in The Bahamas remain "stable” as he reassured workers that talking to the Government remains productive.

Obie Ferguson KC asserted that he and other union leaders held a “productive” meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis KC yesterday, discussing key issues such as wages, pensions and labour relations

Speaking to Tribune Business, he added that while not all matters can be resolved immediately, the focus remains on respectful negotiations and ensuring workers receive their fair share of economic benefits.

"It's stable. There are, of course, things that the Trade Union Congress would like to see happen. We have met with the Prime Minister and shared some concerns. We intend to continue the dialogue with him to resolve these matters amicably,” said Mr Ferguson.

“We want 2026 to be a productive year for workers in the country. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure stability in labour relations. Some issues may not be resolved quickly, especially with the elections approaching, which will naturally create some excitement. But, at the end of the day, we prefer to maintain a civil and co-operative relationship"

Mr Ferguson said the meeting saw the participation of a broad range of union representatives including the National Insurance Union, Bahamas Nurses Union, Bahamas Doctors Union, Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union and the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association.

He added that in addition to discussions about a living wage, union officials highlighted the importance of fair pension management, arguing that such issues should not be managed exclusively by employers.

"Unions should be part of every Pension Board because pensions are essentially wages. This is an area that is rightfully reserved for union involvement, and we believe it is very important. Unions should have equal representation on the board. They cannot be managed exclusively by the employer, since employees are the beneficiaries of their wages,” said Mr Ferguson.

"We can agree on things, and sometimes we may need to go back and make adjustments. That’s okay; it doesn’t have to be a physical fight. Name-calling and disrespect are not the way. “As a leader, I believe that while differences are inevitable, especially when negotiating industrial agreements, there should always be a willingness to find a resolution. This year, we have a number of agreements that are coming due, and some of them are now ready to be negotiated."

Mr Ferguson said union leaders will continue meeting with the Government to negotiate on behalf of workers and secure the best possible outcomes for their members, ensuring they receive their fair share of wages, benefits and opportunities.

"Today was not a bad day for the unions in terms of access and dialogue. Some issues have been promised to be resolvable, and we will wait patiently,” said Mr Ferguson of the meeting with the Prime Minister.

“We will meet with him again, as he has indicated, and we will try to work out the best deal possible for workers. That’s our goal. We’re not trying to offend anyone; we just want to ensure that all members get their fair share of the economic pie.

“We are aiming for a productive year. I want to wish all workers in the country - union members and non-members alike - a meaningful year, one where we put aside petty differences and work for the benefit of working people. That is where we stand.”