Tensions boil over at PLP meeting for Southern Shores

TENSIONS nearly boiled over outside the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) headquarters last night as members of the Southern Shores branch gathered for a meeting to express their views on potential election candidates Clint Watson and Obie Roberts.

The situation came close to physical confrontation as the meeting ended, with several men stepping in repeatedly to prevent a fight and calm the heated exchanges among supporters.

Attendance at the meeting was restricted to branch members and media were not permitted inside. However, participants later shared concerns about the process and the conduct of the meeting.

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell was seen entering the headquarters for the meeting, while the sitting Member of Parliament, Leroy Major, was absent. Supporters of both Watson and Roberts arrived wearing campaign paraphernalia, with a large number of Roberts supporters arriving early and Watson supporters appearing closer to the meeting’s start.

As attendees exited the building, tensions escalated. What began as complaints about the meeting quickly turned into heated verbal exchanges among supporters, though it was unclear which individuals supported which candidate.

Despite the intensity of the exchanges, several persons called for unity, reminding those present that they were members of the PLP.

“Dumb sh*t, all y’all from Southern Shores,” one person shouted as others urged calm.

Merbin Darling, a Watson supporter, said there was no question-and-answer period during the meeting, though both candidates were allowed to present their visions for the constituency.

“Both persons presented their views and plans, which was accepted by everybody,” he said, before arguing that Watson’s proposals were more practical.

“Clint Watson has an effective living agenda,” Mr Darling said. “He’s talking about helping poor and needy people, building homework centres, addressing crime and security — the things people at the kitchen table talk about every day.”

Mr Darling also alleged irregularities within the branch, including the presence of what he described as ineligible or “fake” members and the holding of branch elections outside the constituency.

“We got kicked out because we’re not on that registry,” he said. “What you’re looking at there is a kangaroo branch. That does not reflect the Southern Shores PLP membership.”

He accused Mr Mitchell of facilitating what he described as a hijacking of the process, claims that were disputed by Roberts supporters.

Monique Paul, another Watson supporter, described the meeting as “favouritism” and accused party officials of “sabotage”.

“Clint Watson did an excellent presentation,” she said. “Obie didn’t know what he was saying. His presentation wasn’t in order.”

Among Watson’s supporters was professional boxer and former Olympian Tureano Johnson, who said he was backing the veteran journalist but cautioned that the process itself mattered.

“This process will speak to the morality and ethics of a political party,” he said. “If things aren’t going according to protocol, that’s a problem.”

However, Wellington Porter, a Roberts supporter, said only financially up-to-date members were eligible to vote and defended the process.

“Mr Roberts has a track record in the PLP,” he said. “He’s done the work, from Golden Gates to now.”

Another Roberts supporter, Tevin Ferguson, also rejected claims of wrongdoing.

“Mr Roberts has always followed the party’s constitution,” he said, citing his progression from vice-chairman to deputy chairman. “He is transparent, fair, and committed to unity,” Mr Ferguson added.

Both Watson and Roberts declined to comment, while Mr Mitchell did not respond to questions from reporters.